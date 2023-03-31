Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
South Bend's Redevelopment Commission is seeking to get its money back from developer Dave...
Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit
New menu unveiled at The Bucket
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of storms tonight

Latest News

Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
New trailer donated to Elkhart boy scout troop after trailer full of camping gear was stolen
The “City with a Heart” is living up to its name thanks to a generous donation to a local boy...
New trailer donated to Elkhart boy scout troop after camping gear was stolen
We've told you previously about the residents at River Grove Mobile Home Park in Berrien...
Owners of Berrien Springs mobile home park meet with residents to address issues
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles