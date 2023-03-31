New trailer donated to Elkhart boy scout troop after trailer full of camping gear was stolen

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The “City with a Heart” is living up to its name thanks to a generous donation to a local boy scout troop that was recently the victim of theft.

Earlier this week, we told you that police in Elkhart are investigating the theft of a trailer filled with camping equipment belonging to Boy Scout Troop 750.

On Friday, 16 News Now learned that Discovery Trailers has donated a trailer to Troop 750!

However, Scoutmaster Jeff Fullhart says Troop 750 still needs to replace all the camping gear that was taken, so he has setup a GoFundMe.

“This equipment was all paid for through different fundraising activities over the years,” Fullhart said on GoFundMe. “It will take us a long time to raise the money to replace the equipment so that our scouts can resume camping.”

The Troop’s goal is $12,000. To donate, click here.

