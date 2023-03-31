Megabus, Indian Trials partner to expand bus service in Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s all gas, no brakes from Megabus in Benton Harbor.

The transportation company says they’re now selling tickets for trips between Benton Harbor and 10 cities, eight in Michigan, as well as Chicago and Gary.

In January, the service partnered with Miller Transportation to connect South Bend to more cities across the Midwest. Megabus announced a partnership with Indian Trails, Michigan’s first and largest private bus transportation company to help make this expansion possible.

And it’s not just Benton Harbor; the partnership will allow expanded service options for 90 cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois.

The full expanded city list is below:

Ann Arbor

Chicago, Ill.

Detroit

Gary, Ind.

Grand Rapids

Holland

Jackson

Kalamazoo

South Haven

Southfield

Schedules and tickets are now online, with trips launching on April 3.

