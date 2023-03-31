Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south...
According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.(Jupiterimages/Photo Images via Canva)
By Joe Villasana and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man running through traffic on the interstate in Texas late Thursday night climbed a semi-truck and fell to his death, police said.

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on Interstate 35 around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he then fell off the truck and onto the ground, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if traffic was stopped at the time, or if the man was running in moving traffic.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and no further information has been made available.

Temple police said the man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
South Bend's Redevelopment Commission is seeking to get its money back from developer Dave...
Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit
New menu unveiled at The Bucket
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Two rounds of storms tonight

Latest News

Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
New trailer donated to Elkhart boy scout troop after trailer full of camping gear was stolen
The “City with a Heart” is living up to its name thanks to a generous donation to a local boy...
New trailer donated to Elkhart boy scout troop after camping gear was stolen
We've told you previously about the residents at River Grove Mobile Home Park in Berrien...
Owners of Berrien Springs mobile home park meet with residents to address issues
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles