Gov. Holcomb comments on Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recently commented on a bill that would ban all gender-affirming care for minors in the Hoosier state.

Currently, the bill is on Holcomb’s desk after passing both that House and Senate. If passed, it would ban trans youth under the age of 18 from accessing hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers, and surgery.

During an interview with Gray Television’s Local News Live, Holcomb said he’s going take his time before making a decision on the bill.

“I will thoroughly vet every single bill and spend extra time as needed on bills that aren’t part of my agenda,” Holcomb said. “And I want to make sure I get every question answered.”

Holcomb has seven days to decide the fate of the ban. If he doesn’t veto or sign the bill, it will go into law by default. If he does veto the bill, it’s likely state lawmakers will override it, meaning there’s a chance this ban will become law, no matter what the governor does.

The ACLU of Indiana has released a statement asking the governor to veto the bill, saying if he does not, they’re prepared to fight it on behalf of those affected.

