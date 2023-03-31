‘Farmworker Recognition Breakfast’ held at Four Winds Casino South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Farmers in Michiana were recognized for their hard work at the third annual “Farmworker Recognition Breakfast” on Friday morning.

Proteus hosted the event at Four Winds Casino South Bend. Proteus is a non-profit group dedicated to providing agricultural workers and their families with affordable education assistance and job training in Indiana.

The event honored Hoosier farmworkers for the resiliency and strength it takes to put food on tables across the country.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.