Farmworker Recognition Breakfast’ held at Four Winds Casino South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Farmers in Michiana were recognized for their hard work at the third annual “Farmworker Recognition Breakfast” on Friday morning.

Proteus hosted the event at Four Winds Casino South Bend. Proteus is a non-profit group dedicated to providing agricultural workers and their families with affordable education assistance and job training in Indiana.

The event honored Hoosier farmworkers for the resiliency and strength it takes to put food on tables across the country.

