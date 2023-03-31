Easter egg hunts across Michiana

There are Easter egg hunts happening all around Michiana in April!
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WNDU) - The hunt is on!

There are multiple Easter egg hunts happening in Michiana through the month of April. 16 News Now has compiled a list of different hunts happening this weekend and will update this article as dates for more draw closer.

INDIANA

Bristol

  • There will be an Easter petting zoo with 10 different animals this Saturday, April 1, at the Bristol Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Goshen

  • According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, there will be a free “Egg Eggstravaganza” on Saturday, April 1, at Crossroads Community Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event has a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, and 100,000 eggs!

Mishawaka

  • There will be an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Central Park at 295 E. Mishawaka Ave.

Plymouth

  • Plymouth will be hosting a free Easter egg hunt this Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. in Centennial Park, located at 110 Webster Ave.

Shipshewana

  • According to the Goshen News, there will be an Easter egg hunt this Saturday at the Van Buren Hotel, located at 1175 N. Van Buren St., at 11 a.m. There will be special golden eggs to receive special prizes and a food truck!

South Bend

  • There will be a free aquatic egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center at 900 W. Western Ave.

Syracuse

  • There will be an Easter egg hunt for children 10 and under at Lakeside Park on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wakarusa

  • The Countryside Estates Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at 415 N. Elkhart St. Bring a basket, bag, or another suitable container. The event is open to children up to age 18.

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

  • There is a free Easter egg hunt at Arden United Methodist Church in Berrien Springs on Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cass County

  • There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park this Saturday, April 1, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring an inflatable slide, games, crafts, face painting, books, a bonfire, and wagon rides. The event is $2 per person.

Dowagiac

  • The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an egg hunt this Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at city hall and the Dowagiac Train Depot.

