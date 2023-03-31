Coloma launches crowdfunding campaign for new splash pad

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades are coming to Coloma!

The city is launching fundraising efforts to create a splash pad. City officials voted to move forward with two projects, a splash pad at Randall Park, and a kayak launch, along the Paw Paw River Trail.

These are some renderings shared with 16 News Now of the splash pad, which the city says could cost between $165,000 to $200,000.

To donate, the city says to reach out directly to Coloma City Hall or visit United Federal Credit Union, donating under the “City of Coloma Splash Pad Project.”

