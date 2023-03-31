Coloma launches crowdfunding campaign for new splash pad

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades are coming to Coloma!

The city is launching fundraising efforts to create a splash pad. City officials voted to move forward with two projects, a splash pad at Randall Park, and a kayak launch, along the Paw Paw River Trail.

These are some renderings shared with 16 News Now of the splash pad, which the city says could cost between $165,000 to $200,000.

To donate, the city says to reach out directly to Coloma City Hall or visit United Federal Credit Union, donating under the “City of Coloma Splash Pad Project.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
South Bend's Redevelopment Commission is seeking to get its money back from developer Dave...
Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Three men accused of getting into fight at Elkhart County work release center
The fire happened in the 60100 block of Myrtle Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road

Latest News

Megabus
Megabus, Indian Trials partner to expand bus service in Michigan
Coloma accepting donations for splash pad project.
Coloma accepting donations for splash pad project
South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations.
South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations
Megabus, Indian Trials partner to expand bus service in Michigan.
Megabus, Indian Trials partner to expand bus service in Michigan
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten in 5 hours.
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours