Anthony Hutchens sentenced for murder of Grace Ross

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen convicted of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross has been sentenced to 55 years for murder and nine years for child molestation, which will be served consecutively for a total of 64 years.

Anthony Hutchens, 16, was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of child molesting in January. Prior to his trial, it was determined Hutchens would be tried as an adult for the crime.

Ross’s body was found in the woods of a New Carlisle apartment complex where she and Hutchens both lived in March of 2021. Hutchens was 14 when the crime was committed.

