Anthony Hutchens sentenced for murder of Grace Ross

Anthony Hutchens
Anthony Hutchens(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen convicted of killing 6-year-old Grace Ross has been sentenced to 55 years for murder and nine years for child molestation, which will be served consecutively for a total of 64 years.

Anthony Hutchens, 16, was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of child molesting in January. Prior to his trial, it was determined Hutchens would be tried as an adult for the crime.

Ross’s body was found in the woods of a New Carlisle apartment complex where she and Hutchens both lived in March of 2021. Hutchens was 14 when the crime was committed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.
3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
South Bend's Redevelopment Commission is seeking to get its money back from developer Dave...
Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit
New menu unveiled at The Bucket
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

This year, giraffe feeding will be one of the zoo’s daily scheduled attractions
Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms move into Michiana Friday evening
Mayor delivers State of the City address Thursday
Mayor Mueller delivers State of the City address