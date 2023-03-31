2 South Bend streets to close next week for parking garage assessment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is closing portions of Main Street and Wayne Street next week to protect against the possibility of falling debris from the parking garage in that area of downtown.

The closures will begin on Monday, April 3, at 10 a.m. for the following stretches of each street:

Main Street from Jefferson Boulevard to Wayne Street

Wayne Street from Main Street to Michigan Street

This comes as a recent investigation noted some concrete elements are worn down. This could lead to concrete falling both on the street and sidewalk.

As a result, the City has determined that Main and Wayne streets adjacent to the parking garage will need to close for the property owner to complete a thorough inspection and address the issue.

There is no timetable on when the streets will reopen. Sidewalks adjacent to the garage will also be closed indefinitely.

Northbound traffic on Main Street will detour west on Wayne Street, north on Lafayette Boulevard, then east on Jefferson Boulevard. Southbound traffic will detour east on Jefferson Boulevard, south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then west on Western Avenue before rejoining Main Street (see map below).

