Women’s boutique Lee & Birch to open location in St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A new store is coming to St. Joseph this summer!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Michigan-based women’s boutique “Lee & Birch” will open its new location at 214 State Street this summer. It will be moving into the former Pumphouse Grille location.

Founded in 2007, the store will mark the fifth location for Lee & Birch, whose other locations are in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, and Rockford.

They are slated to open in early June.

