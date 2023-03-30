Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says

Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11 years old. (Source: WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A teenager in Mississippi is living with a disease so rare that less than 20 people worldwide have ever been diagnosed with it.

Symptoms for 16-year-old Trey Garczynski started when he was 11 years old.

“I was just walking around, but just a few minutes later, my hearing just went black,” Garczynski said. “A minute later, it came back just for one second, and then it went out again. And when I came home, I couldn’t hear anything.”

His parents started looking for a cause and found something none of them expected.

Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease. It can affect the patient’s hearing, eyesight, digestive system and movement.

“At the time when the neurologist told us, told us there were only two people in the world,” said Meredith Garczynski, Trey’s mother. “We know, as of today, there have been 17 cases; six have passed away.”

The teen and his family didn’t let the diagnosis get them down. He said he thinks positively daily and looks forward to the future without getting stuck in the past.

The Garczynski family has connected with other families going through the same thing - only 11 people are left in the world with Mitchell Syndrome.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve search warrant on Wilbur Street.
Police serve search warrant on Wilber Street in South Bend
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Three men accused of getting into fight at Elkhart County work release center
Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained
The fire happened in the 60100 block of Myrtle Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Latest News

A worker washes used cars for sale outside of a Honda certified used car dealership Tuesday,...
Used-car prices are back up again after finally easing
It’s taking place at La Casa de Amistad at 6 p.m.
Mayor Mueller to deliver State of the City address Thursday night
Mayor Mueller to deliver State of the City address Thursday night
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests