St. Joe Co. commissioners taking public input regarding Granger highway maintenance garage

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners is accepting public input for questions that residents want answered regarding the proposal to build a satellite highway garage in Granger.

The proposed garage near the intersection of Anderson and Beech roads has recently been met with a lot of opposition.

You can submit questions to the board of commissioners by emailing sjccom@sjcindiana.com. You’re asked to put “Anderson Satellite Garage” in the subject line.

The county will compile your questions into a document that will be available on its website once it’s ready. You’re asked to submit all questions by April 15.

