Ribbon cutting held for new athletic complex at NorthWood High School
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday afternoon for a new athletic complex at NorthWood High School.
According to an article last year from our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the complex includes four fully turfed fields — one each for varsity baseball, varsity softball, JV baseball, and JV softball.
The complex will not only replace the school’s 51-year-old varsity baseball field, it also means softball games will be back on NorthWood’s campus. The varsity and JV softball teams have been playing their home games off-campus at the Callander Sportsplex.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.