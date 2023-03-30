Ribbon cutting held for new athletic complex at NorthWood High School

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday afternoon for a new athletic complex at NorthWood High School.

According to an article last year from our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the complex includes four fully turfed fields — one each for varsity baseball, varsity softball, JV baseball, and JV softball.

The complex will not only replace the school’s 51-year-old varsity baseball field, it also means softball games will be back on NorthWood’s campus. The varsity and JV softball teams have been playing their home games off-campus at the Callander Sportsplex.

