Public invited to engagement sessions for downtown Elkhart amphitheater project

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The public is invited to one of two engagement sessions announcing what officials are calling “a transformative amphitheater project for downtown Elkhart.”

Details on the project are limited at this time, but the two public engagement sessions will take place in late April. Both are taking place at The Lerner Theatre (410 S. Main Street) at the following dates and times:

April 25 at 5:30 p.m.

April 26 at 9 a.m.

There will be time for public questions and feedback after the presentations.

(The Lerner Theatre)

