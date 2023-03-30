Police: 2 men arrested in LaPorte County theft ring

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says a theft ring has been “dismantled” after two men were recently arrested for several thefts in the northern part of the county.

Police say residents of northern LaPorte County began reporting thefts in the area several weeks ago, and their investigation eventually linked the thefts to Dustin Bush, 29, and Jeffrey Glancy Sr., 50.

Bush was taken into custody on March 14, while Glancy was arrested on Tuesday, March 28. Both men are also wanted in Berrien County for arrest warrants.

Bush is facing three counts of Level 6 felony theft, while Glancy is facing three counts of Level 6 felony theft and A-misdemeanor theft.

Currently, they are both being held in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.

