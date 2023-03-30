Police: 2 men arrested in LaPorte County theft ring

Dustin Bush and Jeffrey Glancy Sr.
Dustin Bush and Jeffrey Glancy Sr.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says a theft ring has been “dismantled” after two men were recently arrested for several thefts in the northern part of the county.

Police say residents of northern LaPorte County began reporting thefts in the area several weeks ago, and their investigation eventually linked the thefts to Dustin Bush, 29, and Jeffrey Glancy Sr., 50.

Bush was taken into custody on March 14, while Glancy was arrested on Tuesday, March 28. Both men are also wanted in Berrien County for arrest warrants.

Bush is facing three counts of Level 6 felony theft, while Glancy is facing three counts of Level 6 felony theft and A-misdemeanor theft.

Currently, they are both being held in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New menu unveiled at The Bucket

Updated: moments ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The new menu at The Bucket features what the restaurant has always been known for — burgers, but now, with a Polynesian twist.

News

ND introduces Micah Shrewsberry

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shrewsberry is coming over from Penn State, where he was the head coach for two years.

News

Indiana man pleads guilty in child porn case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kegan Kline was facing 25 charges, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

News

9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danica Sauter, Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Daniel Smithson
Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash in Trigg County, KY.

Latest News

Crime

Indiana man pleads guilty in child porn case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
Kegan Kline was facing 25 charges, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

News

Mayor Mueller to deliver State of the City address Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s taking place at La Casa de Amistad at 6 p.m.

Politics

Mayor Mueller to deliver State of the City address Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place at La Casa de Amistad at 6 p.m.

News

St. Joe Co. commissioners taking public input regarding Granger highway maintenance garage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The proposed garage near the intersection of Anderson and Beech roads has recently been met with a lot of opposition.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame introduces Micah Shrewsberry as new men’s basketball coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Shrewsberry is replacing Mike Brey, who stepped away from the program after 23 seasons, as the 18th head coach of the men’s basketball team.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cold Thursday morning; Storms on Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Off and on storms move in Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. Greatest impact will be gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph, lightning, and heavy downpours.