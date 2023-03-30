LIVE: Notre Dame introduces Micah Shrewsberry as new men’s basketball coach

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Micah Shrewsberry era officially kicks off at Notre Dame on Thursday morning with his introductory press conference.

Shrewsberry is replacing Mike Brey, who stepped away from the program after 23 seasons, as the 18th head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Shrewsberry was most recently the head coach at Penn State, but he’s an Indiana guy through and through. An Indianapolis native and Cathedral High School alumnus, Shrewsberry coached IU South Bend’s men’s basketball team from 2005 to 2007. He also spent time as an assistant at Butler and Purdue for two separate stints.

In just his second season leading Penn State, the Nittany Lions played in the Big Ten Tournament championship game and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, ending the school’s 12-year March Madness drought.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it live here or on our Facebook page.

