Norfolk Southern extends rail work at Laurel Street crossing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers! A traffic project has been extended in Mishawaka.

Norfolk Southern has extended railroad work at the crossing between E. 4th and 5th streets for multiple weeks. The company cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the longer work time. The area will still have barricades and signage to stop people from crossing.

Drivers are asked to travel to S. Merrifield Avenue to cross the tracks.

The project is expected to finish on Saturday, April 15, weather permitting.

