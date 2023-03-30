New menu unveiled at The Bucket

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular South Bend restaurant is revamping its menu, and we got to check it out on 16 Morning News Now!

The new menu at The Bucket features what the restaurant has always been known for — burgers, but now, with a Polynesian twist.

Other menu items include a traditional Hawaiian chicken dish, a Polynesian twist on a BLT, coconut shrimp, and Hawaiian sirloin steak.

“One of the things I know we’re focused on now is making sure that The Bucket is here for another 35 to 40 years,” said Drew Sachau, executive chef. “It’s been, you know, a staple and an icon on the side of the river for generations. We just wanted to make sure that it will be for future generations. So, we’ve got to give it some new life.”

The new menu is available now. For more information, head to the restaurant’s website.

The Bucket is located at 1212 S. Ironwood Drive. The patio at The Bucket opens on May 1. There will be live music again this year.

