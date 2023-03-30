Michigan City police investigating after bullets strike home, vehicles

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is seeking more information after multiple vehicles and a home were struck by bullets on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called just before 10:05 a.m. to the 400 block of Hayes Avenue in reference to gunshots in the area. Police say multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle that had been traveling on Hayes Avenue.

In total, three vehicles and a home were struck by bullets. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1074.

