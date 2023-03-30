Maryland loses both Reynolds sisters

Mila transfers, Amiyah decommits
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Washington Lady Panther Mila Reynolds announced on social media Wednesday that she has entered her name in the transfer portal and will leave University of Maryland after one season.

Her younger sister, Amiyah, who is currently a senior at Washington announced that she has been granted a release of her NIL deal and has decommitted from Maryland. The senior missed the end of her final season with a foot injury.

Mila appeared in 22 games as a freshman this season, but only averaged five minutes per game. She scored a total of 23 points this season and added 19 rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve search warrant on Wilbur Street.
Police serve search warrant on Wilber Street in South Bend
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Three men accused of getting into fight at Elkhart County work release center
Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
The fire happened in the 60100 block of Myrtle Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road

Latest News

Spring Football: Golden talks adjustments for second year with ND
High school baseball, softball seasons start in Michiana
New offensive coordinator Gerad Parker touched on the transition transfer quarterback Sam...
Spring Football: Gerad Parker discuses Sam Hartman’s transition to ND
Marian girls basketball coach Steve Scott resigns