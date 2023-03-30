Maryland loses both Reynolds sisters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Washington Lady Panther Mila Reynolds announced on social media Wednesday that she has entered her name in the transfer portal and will leave University of Maryland after one season.

Her younger sister, Amiyah, who is currently a senior at Washington announced that she has been granted a release of her NIL deal and has decommitted from Maryland. The senior missed the end of her final season with a foot injury.

Mila appeared in 22 games as a freshman this season, but only averaged five minutes per game. She scored a total of 23 points this season and added 19 rebounds and four assists.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.