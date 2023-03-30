Kosciusko County’s first EMA Director retires after two decades

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Edward Rock has been Kosciusko County’s Emergency Management Director for two decades now.

He even helped to create the position.

“Would you write the job description for a new position that we want to put together? It’s called Emergency Management,” said Edward Rock, when he recalled how he first got the position.

The job of Emergency Management Director required planning for disasters and emergencies that may or may not ever happen, and Ed was perfect for the job.

“He has that presence about him to command respect, but he’s also a great mentor,” said Kip Shuter, the previous County EMA Deputy Director and Rock’s replacement for EMA Director.

On Thursday, 20 years and four days after starting, Rock has retired.

Though, being retired won’t stop him from being around and lending a helping hand.

“He has offered that if I ever have a question, I have his personal cellphone number so I can call him to ask him those hard questions,” Shuter said.

Other opportunities will also be keeping Rock around.

“I’m not going to disappear. I’m still going to do some training and such and that’s great. I want to stay involved and stay doing things. I just want to stay out of the way too,” Rock said.

A retirement party held by the county for Rock on Thursday showed the impact he’s made over the last two decades, as even directors and people from other counties stopped by.

“It’s very humbling to have people show up like that, just to shake your hand and say, good luck to you,” Rock said.

Rock told 16 News Now that he was excited to spend his retirement golfing, fishing, traveling, and being with family.

