Indiana man pleads guilty in child porn case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of making the “anthony_shots” online profile to talk to underage girls is pleading guilty.

Kegan Kline was facing 25 charges, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

In court in Miami County on Thursday, the prosecutor said no plea agreement is being offered in exchange for Kline’s guilty plea. Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis reports the sentencing will now be left up to the judge.

There is no further word on Kline’s possible connection to the 2017 Delphi murders after police indicated the “anthony_shots” profile had communicated with Libby German and Abby Williams before they were killed.

Kline has not been named a suspect in that case.

