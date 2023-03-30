First Alert Forecast: Cold Thursday morning; Storms on Friday

Off and on storms move in Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. Greatest impact will be gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph, lightning, and heavy downpours.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Cold start to the day in the 20s. Cloud cover starts to increase late in the day. High: 52°

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system to watch moves in Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday with off-and-on thunderstorms. A cold front moves through Friday night and will knock us back down into the 40s Saturday with snowflakes possibly mixing in.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve search warrant on Wilbur Street.
Police serve search warrant on Wilber Street in South Bend
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Three men accused of getting into fight at Elkhart County work release center
Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained
The fire happened in the 60100 block of Myrtle Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Mila Reynolds enters transfer portal, Amiyah Reynolds decommits from Maryland
Mila Reynolds enters tranfer portal, Amiyah Reynolds decommits from Maryland
Community reacts to facilities master plan recommendation
Community reacts to SBCSC’s Facilities Master Plan recommendation
Fighting Irish return 4 key linebackers.
Fighting Irish return 4 key linebackers