First Alert Forecast: Cold Thursday morning; Storms on Friday
Off and on storms move in Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. Greatest impact will be gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph, lightning, and heavy downpours.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
THURSDAY: Cold start to the day in the 20s. Cloud cover starts to increase late in the day. High: 52°
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next system to watch moves in Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday with off-and-on thunderstorms. A cold front moves through Friday night and will knock us back down into the 40s Saturday with snowflakes possibly mixing in.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.