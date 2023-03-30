Community reacts to SBCSC’s Facilities Master Plan recommendation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The public weighs in on a recommendation to close Clay High School.

People gathered at LaSalle Academy in South Bend Wednesday night as the school board hosted the first of two community meetings on the Facilities Mater Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement.

Other recommendations include supporting renovations at Washington High School for a medical magnet, creating a new career center, and developing strategic feeder alignment from primary to secondary schools with community feedback.

“I’m here to support the plan to close Clay High School and Warren Elementary School,” said one resident.

“Clay High School should remain open for students in Clay Township. The corporation needs to start with creating school boundary lines and adhering to them. Then give it time to see how enrollment changes...Imagine how we could grow parent involvement in our schools if students attended schools closer to their homes. How many more students can we lose before we actually ask families why are they leaving?” said parent and teacher Michelle Niedbalski.

“When did we get away from what was doing best for the children because all I am seeing and hearing about this new plan is screw the northside kids and who cares if they have to travel across town to go to school,” said another resident.

“If you close Clay, where is the Clay K to 8 program going to feed into and Adams is already overcrowded,” said Niedbalski.

Some even called out the corporation in light of the 2020 school referendum.

“Promoted a $220 million referendum a couple years ago and in my humble opinion bamboozled the public, the majority of the public, into supporting that. We were promised that schools would be rightsized,” said a resident.

The next community meeting is April 12 at Jackson Middle School.

The district is asking the school board to accept a plan at a meeting on April 17.

