Community reacts to SBCSC’s Facilities Master Plan recommendation

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The public weighs in on a recommendation to close Clay High School.

People gathered at LaSalle Academy in South Bend Wednesday night as the school board hosted the first of two community meetings on the Facilities Mater Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement.

Other recommendations include supporting renovations at Washington High School for a medical magnet, creating a new career center, and developing strategic feeder alignment from primary to secondary schools with community feedback.

“I’m here to support the plan to close Clay High School and Warren Elementary School,” said one resident.

“Clay High School should remain open for students in Clay Township. The corporation needs to start with creating school boundary lines and adhering to them. Then give it time to see how enrollment changes...Imagine how we could grow parent involvement in our schools if students attended schools closer to their homes. How many more students can we lose before we actually ask families why are they leaving?” said parent and teacher Michelle Niedbalski.

“When did we get away from what was doing best for the children because all I am seeing and hearing about this new plan is screw the northside kids and who cares if they have to travel across town to go to school,” said another resident.

“If you close Clay, where is the Clay K to 8 program going to feed into and Adams is already overcrowded,” said Niedbalski.

Some even called out the corporation in light of the 2020 school referendum.

“Promoted a $220 million referendum a couple years ago and in my humble opinion bamboozled the public, the majority of the public, into supporting that. We were promised that schools would be rightsized,” said a resident.

The next community meeting is April 12 at Jackson Middle School.

The district is asking the school board to accept a plan at a meeting on April 17.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend police serve search warrant on Wilbur Street.
Police serve search warrant on Wilber Street in South Bend
Steven Holmes, Toby Miller, and Jake Kimsey II
Three men accused of getting into fight at Elkhart County work release center
Cell phone video captures police chase in Central Park; teens detained
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
The fire happened in the 60100 block of Myrtle Road on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road

Latest News

Mila Reynolds enters transfer portal, Amiyah Reynolds decommits from Maryland
Mila Reynolds enters tranfer portal, Amiyah Reynolds decommits from Maryland
Fighting Irish return 4 key linebackers.
Fighting Irish return 4 key linebackers
It will be taking the place of the former Pumphouse Grille location.
Women’s boutique Lee & Birch to open location in St. Joseph
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile food distribution sites for April
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile food distribution sites for April