Cassopolis Fitness Center opens to the public

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A new business has come to Cassopolis, and it’s one that the village hasn’t had in 20 years.

The Cassopolis Fitness Center opened this week for members to join. The fitness center is open 24/7.

Strength and cardio equipment aren’t the only things members will have access to, as two tanning beds will also be available during daytime hours.

The owners of the fitness center are local to Cassopolis, and they’re excited to bring this business to the community.

“We grew up in Cass, we went to Cass High School and graduated from there, and we just felt like the community has always needed something like this,” said Shane Los, general manager. “I heard there was a gym 20 years ago, but I thought we could feel a void the community had for a while.”

Cassopolis Fitness Center is located at 804 E. State Street. Yearly, monthly, and seasonal memberships are available to be purchased in-person or on the center’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.