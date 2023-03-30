Cassopolis Fitness Center opens to the public

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A new business has come to Cassopolis, and it’s one that the village hasn’t had in 20 years.

The Cassopolis Fitness Center opened this week for members to join. The fitness center is open 24/7.

Strength and cardio equipment aren’t the only things members will have access to, as two tanning beds will also be available during daytime hours.

The owners of the fitness center are local to Cassopolis, and they’re excited to bring this business to the community.

“We grew up in Cass, we went to Cass High School and graduated from there, and we just felt like the community has always needed something like this,” said Shane Los, general manager. “I heard there was a gym 20 years ago, but I thought we could feel a void the community had for a while.”

Cassopolis Fitness Center is located at 804 E. State Street. Yearly, monthly, and seasonal memberships are available to be purchased in-person or on the center’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Tracking the potential for strong/severe storms Friday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Off and on storms move in Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. Greatest impact will be gusty wind speeds of 40+ mph, lightning, and heavy downpours.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Public invited to engagement sessions for downtown Elkhart amphitheater project

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Details on the project are limited at this time, but the two public engagement sessions will take place in late April.

News

Public invited to engagement sessions for downtown Elkhart amphitheater project

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Details on the project are limited at this time, but the two public engagement sessions will take place in April.

News

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Danica Sauter, Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Daniel Smithson
Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash in Trigg County, KY.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Norfolk Southern extends rail work at Laurel Street crossing

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Cassopolis Fitness Center opens to the public

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new business has come to Cassopolis, and it’s one that the village hasn't had in 20 years.

News

Michigan City police investigating after bullets strike home, vehicles

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officers were called just before 10:05 a.m. to the 400 block of Hayes Avenue in reference to gunshots in the area.

News

Police: 2 men arrested in LaPorte County theft ring

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dustin Bush was taken into custody on March 14, while Jeffrey Glancy Sr. was arrested on Tuesday.