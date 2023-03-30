Brandywine Schools opens enrollment for fall 2023 preschool, kindergarten

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community Schools has started its enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.

Enrollment is open for children who will be four years old by Sept. 1 or five by Sept. 1 for kindergarten.

Merritt Elementary will have a “Kindergarten Round-Up” on April 12 at 6 p.m. to help parents in the enrollment process. Parents are encouraged to bring important documents such as immunization records, an official birth certificate (not a photocopy), and proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

“We hope that when families leave that night, they have a good handle on what the registration process entails and what they might still need to complete or submit,” said Merritt Elementary Principal Matt Severin. “We hope to answer any questions parents have right now and to give them resources so we can continue to help answer questions. Kindergarten Round-Up is all about beginning the journey in the Bobcat nation!”

Forms and documentation can be found by clicking here. For questions, you can call the school at 269-684-6511.

Merritt Elementary is located at 1620 Lasalle Ave.

