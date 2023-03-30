Bishop blesses Motels4Now

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a blessing was given for a place of rest and recovery.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the head of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Diocese, was on hand to bless Motels4Now.

“A blessing is really a prayer to God, to watch over, to protect, to guide us,” Rhoades said. “It’s to ask that he bless our work. We’re asking the lord today to bless those residing here and to bless those who are serving them.”

Motels4Now is located in St. Joe County and provides housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

