Air show, WWII reenactment headed to Elkhart in May

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic part of summer in Elkhart is making a comeback!

We’re talking about the air show and WWII reenactment! The “Salute to Veterans World War II” event will be held on May 20 and May 21 this year.

It’s a big deal for Elkhart as the last air show was held 17 years ago!

“We are excited about doing this because 17 years ago was the last time we did the air show, so this is a wonderful way to have people to come out and enjoy to be able to highlight our airport and our community but, more importantly, to make sure that we’re saluting veterans in a manner that allows them to feel proud of their service as we are of them,” said Mayor Rod Roberson, D-Elkhart.

Advance discounted tickets are already available just click here.

