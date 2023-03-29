Wednesday’s Child: Sean’s Super Future

(WNDU) - There are children who are hoping you’ll open your heart and your home. They are foster children in need of adoption.

A 12-year-old named Sean is the focus of our story sent to us from Grant Me Hope.

Sean is in the sixth grade and loves to play sports. His favorite games are basketball and football. But he’s also into video games and movies.

“My favorite video game is Fortnite. I like to play with Legos,” said Sean. “I really like Star Wars.”

Sean loves all animals. He helped out on a farm at one time and was in charge of taking care of some of the animals. He would like to live with a family that has a lot of pets or livestock.

Sean really loves the outdoors. Sean would like to find parents who like to go camping.

If you’d like to learn more about Sean, click these links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Meanwhile, Tricia Sloma discussed the need for more foster parents in Indiana and Michigan. You can learn more in the video above!

