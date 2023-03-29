Youth vaping reaches ‘epidemic levels’ across the US, health experts say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Vaping and synthetic drugs are not only dangerous but can be deadly.

Local organizations held a town hall Tuesday for a discussion on Deceptive Addiction: The Effects of Vaping and Synthetic Drugs.

Health professionals said vaping and synthetic drugs are especially affecting young people.

The goal was to help reduce the abuse among youth in hopes it would improve their overall quality of life.

“Opportunities for families to be able to learn more about these different products that are out there. Definitely an opportunity for them to be able to ask questions and to be able to recognize some of these products,” said Organizer Latorya Greene.

Health professionals said youth vaping is at “epidemic levels in our community and the country.”

According to results from the Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 2.5 million middle school and high school students are using e-cigarettes.

Some side effects include addiction, reduced attention span, and mental health issues

“First and foremost, to know the realities of what’s happening in our community and, unfortunately, the products our youth are coming in contact with and are using. To be able to know the chemicals...they are very dangerous,” said Greene.

Health officials said tobacco companies specifically target students.

“You know whether it be the flavors, the packaging, the way they even name their products. They are very similar to candy and cereal,” said Greene.

They are also asking parents to be vigilant when it comes to synthetic drugs.

“Synthetic marijuana, opioids that are out there which unfortunately can cause not only addiction but death as well; and so we definitely want to make sure we are providing that education to families,” said Greene.

They want parents to know the facts, be patient, set a positive example, and learn about resources in the community.

If your child is struggling with an addiction, health officials recommend calling your local doctor, checking out some online quit resources, and calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.