Tickets now on sale for the 2023 SJHS House Raffle on the Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are now on sale for the annual Saint Joseph Health System House Raffle on the Road.

The grand prize is a 2023 Thor Quantum WS31 Motor Coach valued at $191,150 MSRP.

Raffle tickets are $150, and the proceeds will go to Saint Joseph Health System’s oncology service line.

“All of us in our lives have been touched by oncology at some point from family and friends,” said Chris Karam, president of Saint Joseph Health System. “So that’s where the proceeds will go for equipment, services, technology, capital. Anything in the oncology service line can be impacted by the proceeds.”

Raffle tickets cost $150 and can be purchased at the SJHS Pavilion located at 707 E. Cedar Street in South Bend from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. through March 31.

After March 31, tickets can be ordered via mail.

The drawing will take place on June 23rd at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to order a raffle ticket, email houseraffle@sjrmc.com or visit sjmed.com/houseraffle.

