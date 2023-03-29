Thousands of dollars in camping gear stolen from a local Boy Scout Troop

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart are investigating after Boy Scout Troop 750′s camping trailer was stolen.

According to troop leader Jeff Fullhart, they’ve been using the same parking spot outside of St Thomas Church’s Youth House for 5 years, but at their Monday night meeting, they noticed it was gone.

“It had absolutely all of our camping stuff in it,” Fullhart said, including 12 tents, cookware, a stove, lanterns, tools, and more, “You know, basically everything we needed to go out camping.”

Fullhart told 16 News Now that police told him, they didn’t believe that the thieves knew they were targeting Boy Scouts when stealing the trailer.

“It didn’t say boy scouts on it, it was just a gray trailer, and the police said they think they were probably looking for tools,” Fullhart said.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that now, Troop 750 and its leaders need to figure out how they’re going to replace the trailer and its contents.

“It’s like $10,000 dollars. That’s a lot of popcorn, a lot of porta pit chickens, that’s a lot of, you know, fundraising,” said Fullhart.

The troop holds an annual chicken fundraiser that typically helps send the scouts to summer camp, but now, some of those funds will need to be put towards new camping gear.

“People come and go because we have different programs that come out of here. The regular youth group for the church comes out of here, we have guests for the church that come and go in here. Not often, but enough that people wouldn’t get surprised about seeing a strange car or something,” Fullhart said.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, there is no suspect information at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

Boy Scout Troop 750 had a camping trip planned for the end of April, and are hoping to be able to continue to have a great year, regardless of unfortunate circumstances.

“Scouts are scouts, and we’ll figure a way to make it happen, no matter what the obstacle is,” Fullhart said.

If you’d like to help Boy Scout Troop 750 replace their gear, you can reach out to St. Thomas Church in Elkhart.

