State lawmakers hear pitch on Four Winds Field expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Opening day is nine days away for the South Bend Cubs.

Wednesday brought another pitch for state help in financing expansion plans for South Bend’s baseball stadium. South Bend Cubs Owner Andrew Berlin testified before members of the House Ways and Means Committee. The state is being asked to let the locals keep more of the dollars collected in a special professional sports development district, and use the money to add an upper deck of stadium seating.

“We have about 8,100 fans that an come to a game, and the idea here is to expand it further,” Berlin explained. “There are 142 games in a minor league season, and 71 home games, we sell out close to 60 games a season. The idea being, well, the games we don’t sell out is currently in the month of April.”

“Much like you’ve seen happen in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, professional sports is having a great impact on our town and has become a critical economic driver,” said Jeff Rea, President & CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The bill overwhelmingly passed through the Indiana Senate in January; committee members today took testimony but did not vote on the bill.

