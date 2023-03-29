Spring Football: Golden talks adjustments for second year with ND

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is finishing up its first full week of spring practice, and on Wednesday, the media heard from defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Golden is entering his second year with the Irish and his second year back in the college game after spending six years in the NFL. His defense last year held opponents to 21 points or under in seven of its 13 games and ranked 22nd in total defense, according to the NCAA.

Every year, we ask the players how they improved from year to year. But how often do we ask the coaches that?

So, 16 Sports asked Golden, even for a coach of his experience level, what is he trying to do to improve from year one to year two.

“The biggest change for me this offseason was to look at the opponents first and then plan, then chart the course,” he said. “So for me, I learned a lot just by quality control and myself what defenses we need, what didn’t we call that maybe we practiced, what do we need more of, what showed up in the gameplans consistently throughout the year.

“And obviously, I watched some of the opponents ahead of time,” he added. “I got a real good grasp of what we need, what we don’t need, and just trying to keep it as tight as we can from a package standpoint.”

Luckily for Golden, his own position group — the linebackers — are in pretty good shape for next season with a lot of experience returning.

