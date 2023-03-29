‘Serious violent felon’ with ‘large quantity of illegal pills’ arrested in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a “serious violent felon” on Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

A deputy pulled over a red passenger vehicle for following another vehicle too closely near the 53-mile marker just after 8:10 a.m. During the course of the traffic stop, officials say there was probable cause to search the vehicle.

Deputies found “a large quantity of illegal pills” and a Grand Power K100 9mm handgun during their search. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Michael Hendricks of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Officials say Hendricks was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony. Hendricks is being held on a $50,005.00 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.