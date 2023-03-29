SBPD teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers for unsolved homicides campaign

Example of smaller mobile ad
Example of smaller mobile ad(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers to help generate more tips on three unsolved homicide cases from 2022.

Starting April 1, Michiana Crime Stoppers will launch a series of specialized marketing campaigns surrounding the homicides of Alexis Morales, Johnnie Lee Johnson, and Dionte Williams.

The campaigns will be delivered in the form of mobile ads and will be visible on all cell phones that travel through the immediate area where each homicide occurred. The ads will offer a direct option to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.

The timing of each campaign is designed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of each crime and will run through the following months:

APRIL: Alexis Morales

Alexis Morales, 27, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 400 block of S. Kaley Street in South Bend on April 19, 2022. Morales’ 5-month-old son, Messiah, was also found in the vehicle but was not seriously harmed.

Prior to their discovery, Morales and her son had both been reported missing to police in Elkhart County.

MAY: Johnnie Lee Johnson

Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Huey Street in South Bend on May 12, 2022.

Officials say several people witnessed the shooting but have not yet come forward with information that may lead to an arrest.

JUNE: Dionte Williams

Dionte Williams, 28, was shot and killed in the Laurel Woods Apartments off Auten Road in South Bend on June 9, 2022.

The suspect in this homicide is a black male who was wearing dark clothing. He entered a white car, driven by a white female, and fled the area.

Michiana Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide case. Anonymous tips can be called in at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submitted online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CEO of AM General speaks to Rotary Club of South Bend

Updated: moments ago
Last month, the St. Joseph County-based defense manufacturer was picked to build up to 20,000 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles over the next ten years.

News

SBPD teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers for unsolved homicides campaign

Updated: moments ago
Starting April 1, Michiana Crime Stoppers will launch a series of specialized marketing campaigns surrounding the homicides of Alexis Morales, Johnnie Lee Johnson, and Dionte Williams.

News

Jury deliberations underway in trial for woman charged in 2021 shooting

Updated: moments ago
Alexis Willocks is charged with murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of Anika Henderson.

News

17-year-old Marshall County father charged in strangulation of baby daughter

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Jacob Kats, 17, is facing felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and neglect resulting in serious bodily injury.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for April

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged.

Latest News

Indiana

Purdue bans TikTok on all university networks, Wi-Fi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Students, staff, and visitors using the university’s campus Wi-Fi will no longer be able to access the social media app or website.

Crime

‘Serious violent felon’ with ‘large quantity of illegal pills’ arrested in LaPorte County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The driver, identified as 41-year-old Michael Hendricks of Buffalo, N.Y., was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Special Reports

East Palestine, Ohio: A Town Transformed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chuck Heaver and 16 News Now
East Palestine, Ohio, is a small village that was thrust into both the national and worldwide spotlight due to the recent train derailment. But for First Alert Meteorologist Chuck Heaver, this is personal.

News

East Palestine, Ohio: A Town Transformed

Updated: 6 hours ago
East Palestine, Ohio, is a small village that was thrust into both the national and worldwide spotlight due to the recent train derailment. But for First Alert Meteorologist Chuck Heaver, this is home to his family.

National

Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said someone outside of the apartment called 911 after the shooting to report that a child was not breathing.