SBPD teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers for unsolved homicides campaign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers to help generate more tips on three unsolved homicide cases from 2022.

Starting April 1, Michiana Crime Stoppers will launch a series of specialized marketing campaigns surrounding the homicides of Alexis Morales, Johnnie Lee Johnson, and Dionte Williams.

The campaigns will be delivered in the form of mobile ads and will be visible on all cell phones that travel through the immediate area where each homicide occurred. The ads will offer a direct option to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.

The timing of each campaign is designed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of each crime and will run through the following months:

APRIL: Alexis Morales

Alexis Morales, 27, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 400 block of S. Kaley Street in South Bend on April 19, 2022. Morales’ 5-month-old son, Messiah, was also found in the vehicle but was not seriously harmed.

Prior to their discovery, Morales and her son had both been reported missing to police in Elkhart County.

MAY: Johnnie Lee Johnson

Johnnie Lee Johnson, 53, was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Huey Street in South Bend on May 12, 2022.

Officials say several people witnessed the shooting but have not yet come forward with information that may lead to an arrest.

JUNE: Dionte Williams

Dionte Williams, 28, was shot and killed in the Laurel Woods Apartments off Auten Road in South Bend on June 9, 2022.

The suspect in this homicide is a black male who was wearing dark clothing. He entered a white car, driven by a white female, and fled the area.

Michiana Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide case. Anonymous tips can be called in at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submitted online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.