Rachael Mercado announces candidacy for Goshen City Council

Rachael Mercado announces her candidacy for the Goshen City Council on March 28, 2023.
Rachael Mercado announces her candidacy for the Goshen City Council on March 28, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Rachael Mercado has formally announced her candidacy for Goshen City Council, District 2.

Mercado, who is a Democratic candidate, graduated from Goshen College with a B.A. in education and has taught children at all grade levels in the Goshen Public Schools system, as well as Shipshewana and South Bend.

“I am running for Goshen City Council because I feel passionate about supporting families in our community and assuring that they have the same opportunity to flourish here as I had,” Mercado said in a press release. “I will use my skills as an administrator and community connector to add an emphasis on diversity, environmental responsibility, and quality of life to Goshen’s leadership.”

Mercado has a background in management and legal assistance in the trusts and estates sector. She is also a proponent of the public school system.

“I did not come from a privileged family, and I understand the importance of giving kids and adults the opportunities that will allow them to thrive,” Mercado continued.

“As a strong supporter of public education, and with her dedicated work ethic and diverse background, Rachael Mercado is a great representative of Goshen,” said Chad Crabtree, Chair of the Elkhart County Democratic Party. “I am excited to have Rachael Mercado as a candidate for the Goshen City Council!”

Recently, she has assumed the role of president for the West Goshen Neighborhood Association, which has enabled her to work within a vibrant part of the Goshen community and bring residents together to address concerns about city parks, infrastructure, emergency services, and safety.

