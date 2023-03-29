Rachael Mercado announces candidacy for Goshen City Council

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Rachael Mercado has formally announced her candidacy for Goshen City Council, District 2.

Mercado, who is a Democratic candidate, graduated from Goshen College with a B.A. in education and has taught children at all grade levels in the Goshen Public Schools system, as well as Shipshewana and South Bend.

“I am running for Goshen City Council because I feel passionate about supporting families in our community and assuring that they have the same opportunity to flourish here as I had,” Mercado said in a press release. “I will use my skills as an administrator and community connector to add an emphasis on diversity, environmental responsibility, and quality of life to Goshen’s leadership.”

Mercado has a background in management and legal assistance in the trusts and estates sector. She is also a proponent of the public school system.

“I did not come from a privileged family, and I understand the importance of giving kids and adults the opportunities that will allow them to thrive,” Mercado continued.

“As a strong supporter of public education, and with her dedicated work ethic and diverse background, Rachael Mercado is a great representative of Goshen,” said Chad Crabtree, Chair of the Elkhart County Democratic Party. “I am excited to have Rachael Mercado as a candidate for the Goshen City Council!”

Recently, she has assumed the role of president for the West Goshen Neighborhood Association, which has enabled her to work within a vibrant part of the Goshen community and bring residents together to address concerns about city parks, infrastructure, emergency services, and safety.

