Purdue bans TikTok on all university networks, Wi-Fi

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue University is taking a stand against TikTok.

Students, staff, and visitors using the university’s campus Wi-Fi will no longer be able to access the social media app or website. However, the ban does not cover non-Purdue cellular, home, or public Wi-Fi.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the university says the decision was based on TikTok’s “overly invasive privacy” and use agreements that allow for “significant access to phone data” like keystrokes, geolocation, and contacts. Purdue officials decided, based on a Purdue IT security audit, to provide further protection for Purdue University systems.

The university deleted its central TikTok account last December due to security concerns.

TikTok has come under fire recently in the U.s. During a hearing last week, Congress grilled TikTok’s CEO about concerns regarding the app’s China-based parent company, ByteDance.

Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces, and more than half of U.S. states have already banned TikTok amid concerns that ByteDance, would give user data — such as browsing history and location — to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.

