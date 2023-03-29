Police serve search warrant on Wilber Street in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department served a warrant on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Wilber Street, right across the street from Muessel Grove Park, early Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear at this time what police were searching for with the warrant, but there were at least eight officers on scene, as well as a detective.

It does not appear there is any danger to the public.

