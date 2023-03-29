Niles High School unveils new field at Viking Stadium

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School is celebrating tonight!

The high school held a ribbon cutting this afternoon for their brand-new field. The field at Viking Stadium has been converted from natural grass to a newer and easier-to-maintain synthetic turf.

The ceremony started at 3:30 p.m., and immediately after, the Lady Viking soccer team took the field against Buchanan High School.

“Oh people are thrilled,” said Matt Brawley, the athletic director at Niles High School. “Absolutely thrilled. People are calling non-stop, ‘Can we get on the field? Can we throw some routes? Can we run our forty times? Can we kick the soccer ball around?’ We have baseball and softball out here taking ground balls. It’s just everybody is thrilled about this.”

Coach Brawley says the entire process from inception to completion took about six months.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.