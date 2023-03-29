Medical Moment: Flash proton therapy begins human testing.

(WNDU) - Researchers are doing a trial of radiation treatment they say holds promise in treating tough-to-kill tumors.

It uses “proton therapy,” a procedure that uses a large, specialized machine called a gantry.

Behind all the big words, what matters is this: It could potentially save lives.

Kelly Murphy was just 11 when he started to have pounding headaches out of the blue.

“I had almost complete lack of vision,” Murphy recalled.

Kelly’s doctors diagnosed him with a brain tumor. The best treatment at the time was highly focused proton therapy delivered by a specialized machine.

“We had actually moved here to get to the proton therapy,” Murphy continued.

Kelly wore a specialized mask to keep his head in place during those treatments.

“It differs from the conventional type of radiation therapy in that we can steer it differently,” said John Breneman, MD, the medical director of proton therapy at the University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Now, for the first time, researchers are studying flash proton therapy in humans. Flash delivers proton radiation up to 1,000 times faster than what is used clinically today.

“So, a treatment that might typically take a minute would be delivered in a half a second,” Dr. Breneman said.

Because flash proton therapy is being tested in a clinical trial, the current participants must be adults, but researchers are hoping the findings in this trial will allow them to expand.

“One research question is, will flash be able to help cure kids with DIPG or other tumors that we can’t cure right now?” explained John Perentesis, a pediatric oncologist at UC Children’s.

After having traditional proton therapy and chemo, Kelly Murphy was able to ring the chimes, signaling the end of treatment.

“You have to have confidence that you’ll make it through,” Murphy finished.

Now 18, Murphy is cancer-free.

Preclinical trials in animals suggested that the flash proton therapy could safely deliver treatment with fewer side effects, but prior to the University of Cincinnati trial, it had never been tested in humans. The trial focused on patients with bone cancer in their limbs. Researchers say the next round is enrolling adult patients with bone cancers that are closer to the lungs and heart.

