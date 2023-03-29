Jury finds South Bend woman guilty in 2021 deadly shooting

Alexis Willocks
Alexis Willocks(St. Joseph County Jail)
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend woman guilty for her role in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old on the city’s southeast side back in 2021.

Alexis Willocks, 21, was found guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of Anika Henderson.

Both were teenagers at the time of the incident — Willocks was 19, while Henderson was 17. Henderson was sitting in a car with her boyfriend near Randolph Park when she was fatally shot.

Willocks was formally charged just over a month after the shooting, but she wasn’t arrested until October 2022.

Willocks is scheduled for sentencing on May 16. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentencing range for a Level 5 felony is one to six years.

