Jersey Mike’s donates sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sub restaurant Jersey Mike’s is giving back!

And we’re not talking chump change! The South Bend and Mishawaka locations donated 100% of sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters Southern Lake Michigan.

This is part of the chain’s nationwide “Day of Giving.”

“Well it’s definitely a plus, that’s the main reason we’re here today. This particular day,” said Sam Nisley, a customer. “Because we heard about the donations they make which is really very generous.”

Now, if you’re not in the mood for sandwiches tonight, you can still lend a hand. The organization is always looking for volunteers.

