High school baseball, softball seasons start in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school baseball and softball teams in Michiana started their 2023 seasons on Tuesday afternoon. That includes the two local defending state champions.

In softball, South Bend St. Joseph started their path to back-to-back 3A titles with a 11-0 win over Mishawaka. Sophomore pitcher Berkley Zache started the season throwing a perfect game for the Indians.

In baseball, Penn hosted LaPorte to start their path to back-to-back 4A titles. The Kingsmen open the season with a 1-0 win, behind a combined perfect game from Adam Lehman and Dawson French. Penn will be back in action on Wednesday against Northridge.

