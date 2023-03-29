Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for April

(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in April.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The full list is enclosed below:

Monday, April 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County – Ham Distribution

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – LaPorte County – Ham Distribution

  • WHEN: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Starke County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Elkhart County – Ham Distribution

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart

Friday, April 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Muessel Grove Park, 1222 Wilber St., South Bend

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • WHEN: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 E. Lincolnway, Goshen

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Starke County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Starke County

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., Hamlet

Friday, April 21, 2023 – Starke County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: HealthLinc, 104 E. Culver Rd., Ste. 101, Knox

To learn more about how you can get involved with the food bank, click here.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank its various partners who sponsor these donations, including the city of Goshen, the city of Mishawaka, CVS, Four Winds Casino South Bend, The Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation, HealthLinc, and United Way of LaPorte County

