Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for April

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in April.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The full list is enclosed below:

Monday, April 3, 2023 – St. Joseph County – Ham Distribution

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – LaPorte County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S. 20, Michigan City

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – LaPorte County – Ham Distribution

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST

WHERE: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST

WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Starke County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Elkhart County – Ham Distribution

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd St., Elkhart

Friday, April 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

WHERE: Muessel Grove Park, 1222 Wilber St., South Bend

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Elkhart County

WHEN: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST

WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 E. Lincolnway, Goshen

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – LaPorte County

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

WHERE: Kingsford Heights Community Center, 515 Wayland Rd., Kingsford Heights

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Starke County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Starke County

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST

WHERE: James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., Hamlet

Friday, April 21, 2023 – Starke County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST

WHERE: HealthLinc, 104 E. Culver Rd., Ste. 101, Knox

To learn more about how you can get involved with the food bank, click here.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank its various partners who sponsor these donations, including the city of Goshen, the city of Mishawaka, CVS, Four Winds Casino South Bend, The Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation, HealthLinc, and United Way of LaPorte County

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.