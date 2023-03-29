Emergency crews respond to house fire on Myrtle Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene for a house fire on Myrtle Road.

First responders were called to the 60100 block of Myrtle Road for a structure fire around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The fire caused damage to multiple cars and caused extensive house damage, including destroying the garage.

According to Southwest Central Fire Chief Darrell Eiler, the fire began in the garage and spread to an upper apartment, not attached to the main house. One person was inside when the fire started and escaped. The fire was reportedly put out in 40 minutes.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

