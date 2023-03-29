Dowagiac’s Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ returns on Saturday

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - You might want to hop on over to Dowagiac this weekend!

The annual Easter Eggstravaganza is headed to Dowagiac for its 22nd year. The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the event on Saturday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at city hall and the Dowagiac Train Depot. The event is free, and all are invited.

“Mother Nature and spring have challenged us in the past. Last year the kids gathered eggs and snowballs,” stated Matt Money, marketing and event coordinator for the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, “But fun is had regardless of the weather.”

The egg hunt begins at 12 p.m., but families can participate in lawn games, sidewalk decoration, and even a “Be the Bunny” costume contest for kids. Children can dress festively and creatively, and three prizes will be awarded:

Best Overall

Most Colorful

Most Original

In case of cancellation, the event will be held the following Sunday.

