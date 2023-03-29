Developer Dave Matthews responds to city’s $7.5M lawsuit

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is trying to get its money back from a downtown developer.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission seeks $7.5 million from property developer Dave Matthews. The suit includes the $5 million it gave to the project, plus $2.5 million for breach of contract.

Matthews says the suit should be dismissed because the reimbursement is more than any damages the city actually suffered, and that makes it unenforceable.

