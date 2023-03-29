Changes approved to Indiana bill requiring AEDs at school athletic events

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Changes were approved on Wednesday for an Indiana bill that would require AEDs and heart emergency plans for school athletic events.

The changes to Senate Bill 369, also known as “Jake’s Law”, were approved during a House Education Committee hearing.

One of the changes makes the three-minute accessibility requirement for AEDs at athletic events more of a goal instead of a requirement. The other change requires drama and musical theater leaders to receive AED training.

Senate Bill 369 is authored by Sen. Linda Rogers from Granger. The bill honors Jake West, who died after going into cardiac arrest at a LaPorte High School football practice in 2013.

The legislation has already cleared the Indiana Senate.

